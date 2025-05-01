On June 27, Sony Music will release Tracks II: The Lost Albums – a 9-LP or 7-CD collection comprising seven previously unreleased full-length albums by Bruce Springsteen.

One of those albums is Faithless, a soundtrack recorded in 2005-6 for a movie that was never made. Hear the title track below:

“This was a really unusual collection of songs,” Springsteen remembers. “You could recognise details and maybe a character or two. But for the most part, I just wrote atmospheric music that I thought would fit.” The album was recorded primarily as a solo pursuit, with appearances throughout by producer Ron Aniello, touring members of The E Street Band — Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Curtis King Jr, Michelle Moore and Ada Dyer — as well as contributions from Patti Scialfa, Evan Springsteen and Sam Springsteen.

See the full tracklisting and pre-order Tracks II: The Lost Albums here. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band return to the UK later this month for five more shows, details below:

14th May Manchester Co-op Live

17th May Manchester Co-op Live

20th May Manchester Co-op Live

4th June Liverpool Anfield Stadium

7th June Liverpool Anfield Stadium