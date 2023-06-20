Hear The Smile’s new song, “Bending Hectic”

The Smile – Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner – have released a new standalone single called “Bending Hectic”. The song was first debuted live last year and featured in their Live At Montreux Jazz Festival YouTube stream, although not the accompanying album.

“Bending Hectic” was produced by Sam Petts-Davies at Abbey Road studios, with strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Hear it below:

The Smile will be touring Mexico, Canada and the USA for the rest of June and July – full dates below. Following the tour, the band will return to the studio to continue working on new material.

21/06/23 – Mexico City, Mexico – National Auditorium

22/06/23 – Mexico City, Mexico – National Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

25/06/23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

26/06/23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

29/06/23 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

30/06/23 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

02/07/23 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

03/07/23 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

05/07/23 – Richmond, VA – The National (SOLD OUT)

07/07/23 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

08/07/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

10/07/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11/07/23 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

14/07/23 – Quebec City – Festival d’été de Québec

15/07/23 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

16/07/23 – Ottawa, ONT – Bluesfest Festival

19/07/23 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

20/07/23 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

21/07/23 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival