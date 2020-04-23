Hear The Rolling Stones’ new song, “Living In A Ghost Town”

Following their starring role in the One World: Together At Home charity broadcast over the weekend, The Rolling Stones have today released a brand new song.

Listen to “Living In A Ghost Town” below:

The song features the current Stones line-up of Mick Jagger (vocals/harmonica/guitar/backing vocals), Keith Richards (guitar/backing vocals), Charlie Watts (drums) and Ronnie Wood (guitar/backing vocals) with Darryl Jones (bass) and Matt Clifford (keyboards, french horn, sax, flugelhorn).

“The Stones were in the studio recording some new material before the lockdown and there was one song we thought would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now,” explains Jagger. “We’ve worked on it in isolation. And here it is… I hope you like it.”

“So, let’s cut a long story short,” adds Richards. “We cut this track well over a year ago in LA for part of a new album, an ongoing thing, and then shit hit the fan Mick and I decided this one really needed to go to work right now and so here you have it. Stay safe!”

An accompanying video will be released later today, watch a trailer for it below: