Hear the new single from Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien is poised to release a solo album early next year under the name EOB.

Produced by Flood and mixed by Alan Moulder, it features contributions from Laura Marling, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, Wilco’s Glenn Kotche and The Invisible’s Dave Okumu.

Hear the first single from it – “Brasil”, featuring Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood – below.

“Brasil is a state of mind, not a place or time,” says O’Brien. “H.P. Lovecraft, Kubrick, and Junji Ito have created some of my favorite sci-fi narratives. But I’ve always wanted to reinterpret their horrific premises into a more poetic and optimistic notion. What if an alien or higher being were to come to earth to help us achieve a greater existence, and not to destroy us? What would it look like if everyone on earth shared thoughts, experiences, and actions? The theory that humans, as a species, actually represent one large, singular organism has always fascinated me, and I wanted to explore that concept visually through a variety of different character perspectives, mediums, and impressionistic visual effects. All these layers and ideas culminated into our narrative for ‘Brasil.’”

You can pre-order “Brasil” on 12″ vinyl here.