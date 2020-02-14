Hear the ‘Live Eno Mix’ of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold The World”

David Bowie’s serial EP Is It Any Wonder? completes today with the release of a rare 1995 Brian Eno remix of “The Man Who Sold The World”.

The track was originally issued as a double A-side green vinyl 7” single and CD single in various territories with the Outside version of “Strangers When We Meet.” The Live Eno Mix is based on the fairly radical trip-hop reworking performed on the Outside World Tour. Brian Eno reshaped, overdubbed and mixed this live recording of the song at Westside Studios in London on October 30, 1995. Listen below:

A physical version of Is It Any Wonder? will be released exclusively via DavidBowie.com on March 20. The tracklisting will be slightly different to the digital version, with “The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version)” replaced by “Fun (Clownboy Mix), which previously only appeared on a BowieNet subscriber exclusive CD-ROM in 1998.