Hear The Jesus And Mary Chain’s new single, “jamcod”

The Jesus And Mary Chain are back to mark their 40th anniversary with a new album, Glasgow Eyes. The album’s released on March 8 via Fuzz Club.

ORDER NOW: Bob Dylan and the Review Of 2023 star the latest UNCUT

You can hear “jamcod“, the first single from the album, here.

Advertisement

The tracklisting for Glasgow Eyes is:

‘Venal Joy’

‘American Born’

Advertisement

‘Mediterranean X Film’

‘jamcod’

‘Discotheque’

‘Pure Poor’

‘The Eagles and The Beatles’

‘Silver Strings’

‘Chemical Animal

‘Second of June’

‘Girl 71’

‘Hey Lou Reid’

The album was recorded at Mogwai’s Castle of Doom studio in Glasgow. You can pre-order by clicking here.

The band have also announced a run of tour dates:

MARCH

22nd – UK, Manchester, Albert Hall

25th – Ireland, Dublin, Olympia

26th – UK, Belfast, Limelight 1

27th – UK, Edinburgh, Usher Hall

30th – UK, London, Roundhouse

APRIL

2nd – Denmark, Copenhagen, Amager Bio

3rd – Sweden, Gothenburg, Pustervik

5th – Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller

6th – Sweden, Stockholm, Munich Brewery

7th – Sweden, Malmo, Plan B

9th – Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle

11th – Germany, Berlin, Huxleys

12th – Germany, Cologne, Live Music Hall

13th – France, Paris, Elysée Montmartre

15th – Switzerland, Geneva, L’Usine

16th – Switzerland, Winterthur, Salzhaus

17th – Italy, Milan, Alcatraz

19th – Austria, Krems, Donaufestival

20th – Germany, Heidelberg, Halle O2

21st – Netherlands, Tilburg, Roadburn Festival

23rd – Belgium, Brussels, AB

24th – Netherlands, The Hague, Paard