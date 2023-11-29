Hear The Jesus And Mary Chain’s new single, “jamcod”

The Jesus And Mary Chain are back to mark their 40th anniversary with a new album, Glasgow Eyes. The album’s released on March 8 via Fuzz Club.
You can hear “jamcod“, the first single from the album, here.
The tracklisting for Glasgow Eyes is:
‘Venal Joy’
‘American Born’
‘Mediterranean X Film’
‘jamcod’
‘Discotheque’
‘Pure Poor’
‘The Eagles and The Beatles’
‘Silver Strings’
‘Chemical Animal
‘Second of June’
‘Girl 71’
‘Hey Lou Reid’
The album was recorded at Mogwai’s Castle of Doom studio in Glasgow. You can pre-order by clicking here.
The band have also announced a run of tour dates:
MARCH
22nd – UK, Manchester, Albert Hall
25th – Ireland, Dublin, Olympia
26th – UK, Belfast, Limelight 1
27th – UK, Edinburgh, Usher Hall
30th – UK, London, Roundhouse
APRIL
2nd – Denmark, Copenhagen, Amager Bio
3rd – Sweden, Gothenburg, Pustervik
5th – Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller
6th – Sweden, Stockholm, Munich Brewery
7th – Sweden, Malmo, Plan B
9th – Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle
11th – Germany, Berlin, Huxleys
12th – Germany, Cologne, Live Music Hall
13th – France, Paris, Elysée Montmartre
15th – Switzerland, Geneva, L’Usine
16th – Switzerland, Winterthur, Salzhaus
17th – Italy, Milan, Alcatraz
19th – Austria, Krems, Donaufestival
20th – Germany, Heidelberg, Halle O2
21st – Netherlands, Tilburg, Roadburn Festival
23rd – Belgium, Brussels, AB
24th – Netherlands, The Hague, Paard