Subscribe
News

Hear The Fiery Furnaces’ first new music in a decade

"Down At The So And So On Somewhere" is out today on Third Man

Sam Richards

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Some thoughts on Neil Young’s Homegrown

After a Crazy Horse barn tour was cancelled owing to coronavirus touring restrictions, Neil Young devised other ways to...
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Paul Weller

Even with a new album out this week, and with the pandemic striking at the heart of how musicians...
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Watch all of Uncut’s exclusive Paradise Of Bachelors sessions

Featuring James Elkington, Itasca, Jake Xerxes Fussell and Michael Chapman
Read more

The Fiery Furnaces – Matthew and Eleanor Friedberger – have reconvened for their first new music a decade.

The single “Down At the So And So On Somewhere” is out today on Third Man – stream it below and order it on 7″ vinyl from here, backed by the physical-only track “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge”.

Advertisement

The 7″ will also be available as part of The Fiery Furnaces Starter Bundle, which contains a tote bag and T-shirt. A portion of proceeds from sales of the bundle will be donated to Black Lives Matter and AACM Chicago.

“The songs were recorded in New York City and a few hours north of New York City on February 3 and February 10-12, 2020,” the band reveal. “‘Down At The So And So On Somewhere’ is a regretful song about having regrets. Now it seems even more sad than we thought it was back then.”

You can read an exclusive interview with the reactivated Fiery Furnaces in the new issue of Uncut, out today!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Get 6 issues of Uncut at special prices - the perfect Father's Day gift!

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.