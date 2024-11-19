The Delines have returned with “Left Hook Like Frazier”, the first track released from their upcoming new album, Mr. Lick & Ms. Doom. You can hear the track below. THE REVIEW OF 2024, NICK CAVE, ALICE COLTRANE, ELVIS COSTELLO, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, CASSANDRA JENKINS AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW...
The Delines have returned with “Left Hook Like Frazier”, the first track released from their upcoming new album, Mr. Lick & Ms. Doom. You can hear the track below.
THE REVIEW OF 2024, NICK CAVE, ALICE COLTRANE, ELVIS COSTELLO, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON, CASSANDRA JENKINS AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER A COPY HERE!
Mr. Luck & Ms. Doom is due for release on February 14 via Decor Records. You can pre-order here.
The tracklisting for Mr. Luck & Ms. Doom is:
Mr. Luck & Ms. Doom
Her Ponyboy
Left Hook Life Frazier
Sitting On The Curb
There’s Nothing Down The Highway
Don’t Miss Your Bus Lorraine
The Haunting Thoughts
Nancy & The Pensacola Pimp
Maureen’s Gone Missing
JP & Me
Don’t Go Into That House
The Delines also tour the UK next Spring:
March 25 – Brighton – Old Market tickets
March 26 – Manchester – Band On The Wall tickets
March 27 – Leeds – City Varieties tickets
March 28 – Glasgow – St Lukes tickets
March 29 – Newcastle – Gosforth Civic tickets
March 30 – Nottingham – Metronome tickets
March 31 – Birmingham – Glee Club tickets
April 1 – Bristol – Lantern tickets
April 2 – Southampton – 1865 tickets
April 3 – London – Union Chapel tickets