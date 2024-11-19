The Delines have returned with “Left Hook Like Frazier”, the first track released from their upcoming new album, Mr. Lick & Ms. Doom. You can hear the track below.

Mr. Luck & Ms. Doom is due for release on February 14 via Decor Records. You can pre-order here.

The tracklisting for Mr. Luck & Ms. Doom is:

Mr. Luck & Ms. Doom

Her Ponyboy

Left Hook Life Frazier

Sitting On The Curb

There’s Nothing Down The Highway

Don’t Miss Your Bus Lorraine

The Haunting Thoughts

Nancy & The Pensacola Pimp

Maureen’s Gone Missing

JP & Me

Don’t Go Into That House

The Delines also tour the UK next Spring:

March 25 – Brighton – Old Market tickets

March 26 – Manchester – Band On The Wall tickets

March 27 – Leeds – City Varieties tickets

March 28 – Glasgow – St Lukes tickets

March 29 – Newcastle – Gosforth Civic tickets

March 30 – Nottingham – Metronome tickets

March 31 – Birmingham – Glee Club tickets

April 1 – Bristol – Lantern tickets

April 2 – Southampton – 1865 tickets

April 3 – London – Union Chapel tickets