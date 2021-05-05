Hear Sturgill Simpson cover John Prine’s “Paradise”

A follow-up to the 2010 John Prine tribute album Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows is due out on October 8 through Oh Boy Records, the label founded by Prine in 1981.

Following Brandi Carlile’s rendition of “I Remember Everything”, the second song to be released from Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows Vol 2 is Sturgill Simpson’s version of “Paradise”, which you can hear below:

“Paradise” was the last song recorded at The Butcher Shoppe — the studio Prine founded with producer and engineer David Ferguson — before the building’s demolition later this year. Says Simpson of John Prine: “For myself along with many others, he was a mentor. He was very giving with his time and wisdom, and we were all grateful to get to know him.”

You can pre-order Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows Vol 2 here. Also launching today is a new documentary series about Prine’s Oh Boy Records. Watch the first part of Big Old Goofy World: The Story Of Oh Boy Records below: