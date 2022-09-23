Hear Stevie Nicks cover Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”

Stevie Nicks has released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth“.

You can hear the recording below:

Nicks recorded her version of Stephen Stills‘ “For What It’s Worth” earlier this year in Los Angeles. She’s joined by guitarist Waddy Wachtel and backing vocalist Sharon Celani, while Greg Kurstin produced the single while also playing multiple instruments, including drums, organ and guitar.

The track is available now as a digital download and streaming single. It’s also available in Dolby Atmos.

Nicks is currently on tour in America. You’ll find her here:

September 24 Bridgeport, CT Sound on Sound Festival *

September 30 Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival *

October 3 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

October 6 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 9 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 12 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October 16 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

October 19 Charleston, SC CreditOne Stadium

October 22 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

October 25 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 28 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre