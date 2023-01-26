Hear Steve Gunn & David Moore’s beautiful, meditative instrumental, “Over The Dune”

Steve Gunn has collaborated with David Moore on a new instrumental album, Let the Moon Be a Planet.

The album pits Gunn’s improvisatory guitar playing against Moore’s piano. They’ve released a new song “Over The Dune” to introduce the album, which you can hear below. The song comes with a “single shot” video by filmmaker Jason Evans.

ORDER NOW: Curtis Mayfield is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Advertisement

Let the Moon Be a Planet will be released March 31, 2023 in LP, CD, and digital editions. The album represents the first volume of Reflections, a new series of contemporary collaborations orchestrated by RVNG Intl.

Gunn and Moore will also support the album with some live dates, including two in the UK:

April 2, 2023 – Big Ears – Knoxville, TN

April 5, 2023 – G Live Lab – Helsinki, FL

April 6, 2023 – Loppen – Copenhagen, DK

April 8, 2023 – BRDCST Festival – Brussels, BE

April 9, 2023 – Rewire Festival – The Hague, NL

April 10, 2023 – Cafe OTO – London, UK

April 12, 2023 – Stereo – Glasgow, UK

April 27, 2023 – (Le) Poisson Rouge – New York, NY