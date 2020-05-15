Hear Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme’s new duet

Sharon Van Etten and Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme have teamed up to cover Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?”

Listen below:

The song, of course, was made famous by Elvis Costello – and was also memorably sung by Bill Murray in the film Lost In Translation. Van Etten referenced Murray’s rendition in a tweet yesterday, writing that Murray is “my spirit animal”.

I always turn to Bill Murray movies for comfort. He is my spirit animal. And I hope this video makes you feel comfort in your isolation right now. Stay tuned. More to come… pic.twitter.com/pjW5nAjXY5 — Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanetten) May 14, 2020