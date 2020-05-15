Subscribe
Hear Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme’s new duet

They cover "(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?"

Sam Richards

Sharon Van Etten and Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme have teamed up to cover Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?”

Listen below:

The song, of course, was made famous by Elvis Costello – and was also memorably sung by Bill Murray in the film Lost In Translation. Van Etten referenced Murray’s rendition in a tweet yesterday, writing that Murray is “my spirit animal”.

