Hear Rufus Wainwright’s Joni Mitchell-inspired new single, “Damsel In Distress”

Rufus Wainwright has announced that his new album Unfollow The Rules will be released by BMG on April 24.

Watch a video for the new single “Damsel In Distress” below:

“’Damsel In Distress’ is an homage to Joni Mitchell in some ways,” says Wainwright, “particularly the structure. My husband and I now live in Laurel Canyon. I wasn’t that familiar with Joni’s music but Jörn became obsessed and took me on a journey into her music. We ended up hanging out with her and I get now why she’s one of the greats. So it’s part Laurel Canyon, part a song about a personal relationship that I’m trying to come to terms with, but mostly my Mitchell virginity being broken.”

Unfollow The Rules was produced by Mitchell Froom at a variety of Los Angeles studios – including Sound City, United Recording and EastWest Studios. It is inspired by middle age, married life, fatherhood, friends, loss, London, and Laurel Canyon.

“What I would like this album to symbolise is a coming together of all the aspects of my life which have made me a seasoned artist,” says Wainwright. “My aim is to emulate the greats of yore whose second acts produced their finest work – Leonard Cohen when he made The Future, when Sinatra became Sinatra in his 40s, when Paul Simon put out Graceland. Pop music isn’t always about your waistline. Many songwriters improve with age. I’m flying the flag for staying alive!”

Rufus Wainwright will support the release with two intimate shows at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on April 27, with a UK tour to be announced shortly.