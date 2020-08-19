Hear Rory Gallagher and Jerry Lee Lewis play “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

On October 9, UMC will release a new 30-track compilation entitled The Best Of Rory Gallagher.

It includes material spanning Gallagher’s entire career, from Taste’s 1969 debut through to his final studio album Fresh Evidence (1990).

Unearthed from the Rory Gallagher Archives is a special bonus track, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – a previously unreleased outtake from Jerry Lee Lewis’s 1973 “London Sessions” featuring Gallagher singing and playing the Rolling Stones classic. Hear it below:

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” features on the 2CD version and digital versions of the album, and is available as a limited edition direct-to-consumer 7” vinyl single. It’s also an instant grat track with pre-orders of the album.

Check out the tracklisting for the 2CD and 2LP versions of The Best Of Rory Gallagher below:

30 Track / 2CD Set

CD1

1 Taste What’s Going On (from 1970’s ‘On The Boards’ LP) 2:48

2 Rory Gallagher Shadow Play (from 1978’s ‘Photo Finish’ LP 4:47

3 Rory Gallagher Follow Me (from 1979’s ‘Top Priority’ LP) 4:40

4 Rory Gallagher Tattoo’d Lady (from 1973’s ‘Tattoo’ LP) 4:41

5 Rory Gallagher All Around Man (from 1975’s “Against The Grain” LP) 6:15

6 Rory Gallagher I Fall Apart (from 1971’s “Rory Gallagher” LP) 5:12

7 Rory Gallagher Daughter Of The Everglades (from 1973’s ‘Blueprint’” LP) 6:12

8 Rory Gallagher Calling Card (from 1976’s ‘Calling Card’ LP) 5:24

9 Rory Gallagher I’m Not Awake Yet (from 1971’s ‘Deuce’ LP) 5:37

10 Rory Gallagher Just The Smile (from 1971’s ‘Rory Gallagher’ LP) 3:41

11 Rory Gallagher Out Of My Mind (from 1971’s “Deuce” LP) 3:06

12 Rory Gallagher Edged In Blue (from 1976’s “Calling Card” LP) 5:29

13 Rory Gallagher Philby (from 1979’s “Top Priority” LP) 3:50

14 Taste It’s Happened Before, It’ll Happen Again (from 1970’s “On The Boards” LP) 6:33

15 Rory Gallagher Crest Of A Wave (from 1971’s “Deuce” LP) 5:54

CD2

1 Rory Gallagher Bad Penny (from 1979’s “Top Priority” LP) 4:04

2 Rory Gallagher Walk On Hot Coals (from 1973’s “Blueprint” LP) 7:02

3 Taste Blister On The Moon (from 1969’s “Taste” LP) 3:27

4 Rory Gallagher Loanshark Blues (from 1987’s “Defender” LP) 4:27

5 Rory Gallagher Bought & Sold (from 1975’s “Against The Grain” LP) 3:26

6 Rory Gallagher A Million Miles Away (from 1973’s from the Tattoo LP) 6:56

7 Rory Gallagher Wheels Within Wheels (from 2010’s “Notes From San Francisco” LP) 3:38

8 Rory Gallagher Seven Days (from 1987’s “Defender” LP) 5:14

9 Rory Gallagher Ghost Blues (from 1990’s “Fresh Evidence” LP) 8:00

10 Rory Gallagher Cruise On Out (from 1978’s “Photo Finish” LP) 4:42

11 Jerry Lee Lewis ft. Rory Gallagher (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (1973 outtake from the Jerry Lee Lewis ‘The Session… Recorded in London With Great Guest Artists’ LP) 3:50

12 Rory Gallagher They Don’t Make Them Like You Anymore (from 1973’s “Tattoo” LP) 4:05

13 Rory Gallagher Moonchild (from 1976’s “Calling Card” LP) 4:47

14 Rory Gallagher Jinxed (from 1982’s “Jinx” LP) 5:12

15 Taste Catfish (from 1969’s “Taste” LP) 8:06

2LP Black Vinyl / 2LP D2C Clear Vinyl Exclusive

Includes the 7” black vinyl single ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ ft. Jerry Lee Lewis and Rory Gallagher

Side A

Rory Gallagher Bad Penny 4:04

Rory Gallagher Shadow Play 4:47

Rory Gallagher I Fall Apart 5:12

Rory Gallagher Calling Card 5:24

Side B

Taste What’s Going On 2:48

Rory Gallagher All Around Man 6:15

Rory Gallagher A Million Miles Away 6:56

Rory Gallagher Just The Smile 3:41

Side C

Rory Gallagher Seven Days 5:14

Rory Gallagher Jinxed 5:12

Rory Gallagher Edged In Blue 5:29

Rory Gallagher Philby 3:30

Side D

Rory Gallagher Walk On Hot Coals 7:02

Rory Gallagher Tattoo’d Lady 4:41

Rory Gallagher Crest Of A Wave 5:54