Hear Roger Waters’ new recording of “Comfortably Numb”

He's made it "darker"

By Michael Bonner

Roger Waters has recorded a new version of “Comfortable Numb“. It’s available on all streaming platforms from today [November 18].

You can watch the video, produced and directed by Sean Evans, below:

“Comfortably Numb 2022” was recorded during Waters This Is Not A Drill North American tour and was produced by Waters and Gus Seyffert.

Appearing on the track are:

Roger Waters – Vocals
Gus Seyffert – Bass, Synth, Percussion, Vocals
Joey Waronker – Drums
Dave Kilminster – Vocals
Jonathan Wilson – Harmonium, Synth, Guitar and Vocals
Jon Carin – Synth, Vocals
Shanay Johnson – Vocals
Amanda Belair – Vocals
Robert Walter – Organ/Piano
Nigel Godrich – Strings, amp

“During Lockdown I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb‘ as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill,” says Waters. “I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers.”

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill will tour Europe in 2023 with 40 shows across 14 European countries, starting in Lisbon on 17 March 2023 at the Altice Arena.

