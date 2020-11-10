Subscribe
Hear Phoebe Bridgers’ new version of “Kyoto”

From the Copycat Killer EP, out next week

Sam Richards

Phoebe Bridgers has announced a new EP featuring reworkings of four songs from this year’s excellent Punisher album, created with in-demand string arranger Rob Moose (Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Alabama Shakes, The National, Vampire Weekend, Moses Sumney et al).

Copycat Killer is out next Friday (November 20) with the limited-edition vinyl available exclusively via Rough Trade (pre-order here). Listen to the new version of “Kyoto” below:

Pick up the new issue of Uncut to find out where Punisher figures in our end-of-year charts, and to read a candid and highly entertaining interview with Phoebe Bridgers about her meteoric rise. It’s in shops on Thursday or you can order a copy online by clicking here.

Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Read More
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

