Hear Phoebe Bridgers’ new version of “Kyoto”

Phoebe Bridgers has announced a new EP featuring reworkings of four songs from this year’s excellent Punisher album, created with in-demand string arranger Rob Moose (Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Alabama Shakes, The National, Vampire Weekend, Moses Sumney et al).

Copycat Killer is out next Friday (November 20) with the limited-edition vinyl available exclusively via Rough Trade (pre-order here). Listen to the new version of “Kyoto” below:

Pick up the new issue of Uncut to find out where Punisher figures in our end-of-year charts, and to read a candid and highly entertaining interview with Phoebe Bridgers about her meteoric rise. It’s in shops on Thursday or you can order a copy online by clicking here.