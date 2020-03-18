Subscribe
News

Hear Paul Weller’s new song, “Earth Beat”

From his forthcoming album On Sunset, out June 12

Sam Richards

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Apologies for what feels like a massive delay since the last Playlist; crazy deadlines plus, you know, real world...
Read more
PublicationsJohn Robinson - 0

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to...
Read more
AlbumAllan Jones - 0

Bryan Ferry – Live At The Royal Albert Hall 1974

A wild night, thrillingly recalled
Read more

Paul Weller’s 15th studio album On Sunset is due for release by Polydor on June 12.

Listen to a taster from the album, “Earth Beat” – featuring guest vocals from Col3trane – below:

Advertisement

On Sunset was written and recorded at Weller’s own Black Barn Studios in Surrey. It was produced by Jan “Stan” Kybert and Weller himself with help from Charles Rees, and string arrangements by Hannah Peel.

Most of the album sees Weller multi-tasking on various instruments with accompaniment from his regular band – Ben Gordelier, Andy Crofts and Steve Cradock. Guests include Slade’s Jim Lea on violin, Mick Talbot on Hammond organ, Le Superhomard’s Julie Gros on vocals, The Strypes’ Josh McClorey on guitar and The Staves on backing vocals. Four tracks also feature The Paraorchestra.

On Sunset will be released digitally, on CD, deluxe CD (includes extra tracks), double gatefold vinyl, coloured vinyl and cassette.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Introducing the new Uncut: George Harrison, Lucinda Williams, Syd Barrett and more

There’s a moment in Martin Scorsese’s documentary George Harrison: Living In The Material World where Harrison reflects, in archive...
Read more
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.