Drive-By Truckers‘ co-founder Patterson Hood has released the first track from his new solo album.
You can hear “A Werewolf And A Girl“, featuring Lydia Loveless, below.
The track is taken from Hood’s new solo album, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams, which is released via ATO Records on Friday, February 21, 2025. You can pre-order a copy here.
Produced by Chris Funk (The Decemberists, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks) at various studios in Hood’s current hometown of Portland, OR, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams is Hood’s first solo album for 12 years.
It features guests including Waxahatchee, Brad and Phil Cook (Megafaun), Kevin Morby, Wednesday, Brad Morgan, and Jay Gonzalez (Drive-By Truckers), Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, The Blasters), David Barbe (Sugar, Mercyland), Nate Query (The Decemberists), Steve Drizos (Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons), Daniel Hunt (Neko Case, M Ward), and Stuart Bogie (The Hold Steady, Goose).
The tracklisting is:
Exploding Trees
A Werewolf and a Girl (w/Lydia Loveless)
The Forks of Cypress (w/Waxahatchee)
Miss Coldiron’s Oldsmobile
The Pool House
The Van Pelt Parties (w/Wednesday)
Last Hope
At Safe Distance
Airplane Screams
Pinocchio