Drive-By Truckers‘ co-founder Patterson Hood has released the first track from his new solo album.

You can hear “A Werewolf And A Girl“, featuring Lydia Loveless, below.

The track is taken from Hood’s new solo album, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams, which is released via ATO Records on Friday, February 21, 2025. You can pre-order a copy here.

Produced by Chris Funk (The Decemberists, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks) at various studios in Hood’s current hometown of Portland, OR, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams is Hood’s first solo album for 12 years.

It features guests including Waxahatchee, Brad and Phil Cook (Megafaun), Kevin Morby, Wednesday, Brad Morgan, and Jay Gonzalez (Drive-By Truckers), Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, The Blasters), David Barbe (Sugar, Mercyland), Nate Query (The Decemberists), Steve Drizos (Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons), Daniel Hunt (Neko Case, M Ward), and Stuart Bogie (The Hold Steady, Goose).

The tracklisting is:

Exploding Trees

A Werewolf and a Girl (w/Lydia Loveless)

The Forks of Cypress (w/Waxahatchee)

Miss Coldiron’s Oldsmobile

The Pool House

The Van Pelt Parties (w/Wednesday)

Last Hope

At Safe Distance

Airplane Screams

Pinocchio