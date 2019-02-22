Hear a new song by surviving members of The Fall

"No Man's Land" is from Imperial Wax's debut album Gastwerk Saboteurs

Three members of The Fall’s final and longest-serving line-up – Keiron Melling, Dave Spurr and Pete Greenway – have formed a new band called Imperial Wax with vocalist/guitarist Sam Curran.

Hear their debut single “No Man’s Land” below:

It’s from the album Gastwerk Saboteurs, which will be released by Saustex Records on May 17.

Imperial Wax head out on tour in May and June, see the full list of dates below:

Thursday 30th May Huddersfield, The Parish

Friday 31st May Manchester, Night People

Saturday 1st June Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

Sunday 2nd June Brighton, Prince Albert

Monday 3rd June – Bristol, Rough Trade

Thursday 6 June London, The Islington

Friday 7th June Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Thursday 13th June Glasgow, Broadcast

Friday 14th June Newcastle, Think Tank Underground

