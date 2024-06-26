Hear new Bright Eyes’ track, “Bells & Whistles”

Bright Eyes have shared a track “Bells & Whistles” from their forthcoming album, Five Dice, All Threes. You can hear the track below.

Five Dice, All Threes is released on September 20 via Dead Oceans.

Of the track, Conor Oberst says, “This is a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time but eventually end up forming your destiny. And it’s also kind of a whistle while you work scenario.”

Comprised of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott, Five Dice, All Threes is the band’s 10th studio album and features guest performances from Cat Power, The National’s Matt Berninger and The So So Glos’ Alex Orange Drink.

The tracklisting for the album is:

Five Dice

Bells and Whistles

El Capitan

Bas Jan Ader

Tiny Suicides

All Threes

Rainbow Overpass

Hate

Real Feel 105°

Spun Out

Trains Still Run On Time

The Time I Have Left

Tin Soldier Boy

The band also tour the UK and EU:

10th November – Wolverhampton, UK – Wulfrun Hall

11th November – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

12th November – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

13th November – Ghent, Belgium – Ha Concerts

14th November – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

15th November – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

16th November – Weissenhauser Strand, Germany – Rolling Stone Beach

18th November – Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan

19th November – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret

