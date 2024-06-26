Hear new Bright Eyes’ track, “Bells & Whistles”

Bright Eyes have shared a track “Bells & Whistles” from their forthcoming album, Five Dice, All Threes. You can hear the track below.
Five Dice, All Threes is released on September 20 via Dead Oceans.
Of the track, Conor Oberst says, “This is a song about the many little details in life that can seem insignificant or frivolous or temporary at the time but eventually end up forming your destiny. And it’s also kind of a whistle while you work scenario.”
Comprised of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott, Five Dice, All Threes is the band’s 10th studio album and features guest performances from Cat Power, The National’s Matt Berninger and The So So Glos’ Alex Orange Drink.
The tracklisting for the album is:
Five Dice
Bells and Whistles
El Capitan
Bas Jan Ader
Tiny Suicides
All Threes
Rainbow Overpass
Hate
Real Feel 105°
Spun Out
Trains Still Run On Time
The Time I Have Left
Tin Soldier Boy
The band also tour the UK and EU:
10th November – Wolverhampton, UK – Wulfrun Hall
11th November – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
12th November – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje
13th November – Ghent, Belgium – Ha Concerts
14th November – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
15th November – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
16th November – Weissenhauser Strand, Germany – Rolling Stone Beach
18th November – Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan
19th November – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret
