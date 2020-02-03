Subscribe
Hear Nadine Shah’s new single, “Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)”

From the upcoming album Kitchen Sink, out June 5

Sam Richards
Credit: Fraser Taylor

Nadine Shah has announced that her new album Kitchen Sink will be released by Infectious on June 5.

Watch a video for the first single “Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)” below:

“My brother was making a comment on sexism when he was younger and made a painting of a man embracing a goat with the phrase ‘ladies for babies, goats for love’,” Shah explains. “It always stuck with me, I guess cause it sounded daft but really because even back then I knew its true meaning and intent.

“I was also thinking about a lot of the songs I would have been listening to at the time, songs I sang along to innocently without question of the meaning. ‘Ladies For Babies’ is a direct response to ‘All That She Wants’ by Ace Of Base. I reversed the gender and I poke fun at a husband who expects nothing more from me, as a wife, than to carry his child and perform the role of the obeying subservient trophy wife. Only this time the mistress is a farmyard animal. A lot of my album explores subjects of sexism and tradition. It’s not all about bestiality, I promise.”

Pre-order Kitchen Sink here and peruse the tracklisting below:

1. Club Cougar
2. Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)
3. Buckfast
4. Dillydally
5. Trad
6. Kitchen Sink
7. Kite
8. Ukrainian Wine
9. Wasps Nest
10. Walk
11. Prayer Mat

