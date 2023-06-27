Hear Modern Nature’s expansive new 7-minute track, “Murmuration”

Modern Nature have shared a new track, “Murmuration“, which you can hear below.

The track is taken from their new album, No Fixed Point In Space, which is released on September 29 through Bella Union.

No Fixed Point In Space is the third full-length album by Jack Cooper’s Modern Nature, following on from 2021’s Island Of Noise.

“With this record,” Cooper explains, “I wanted the music to reflect nature: beginnings and endings, arrivals and departures, process and chance. I wanted the music and the words to feel like roots, branches, mycelium, the intricacies of a dawn chorus, neurons firing, the unknown.

“The way you see or hear music in your head is abstract and magic… often more beautiful than what eventually appears on tape. When you sit down with an instrument and begin translating an idea, it quickly conforms. I’ve tried to develop this music without thinking in terms of set rhythms, time signatures, folk or pop structures, syntax; the devices you associate with the music world which I come from. I wanted to make music that was abstract, free and honest, whilst still being predominantly tonal and recognisably song based. It feels like time to make something that no one has heard before.”

Tracklisting for No Fixed Point In Space is:

Tonic

Murmuration

Orange

Cascade

Sun

Tapestry

Ensō

Additionally, Modern Nature have announced news of a UK tour in December as well as their very own new music festival, named Murmuration, which takes place on Saturday, September 30 at Newport Village Hall in Essex.

Tour dates are:

Monday, December 11 – Birmingham – Hare and Hounds

Tuesday, December 12 – Ipswich – The Smokehouse

Wednesday, December 13 – Lewes – Lewes Con Club

Thursday, December 14 – Bristol – Rough Trade

Friday, December 15 – London – Café Oto

Saturday, December 16 – London – Café Oto

Sunday, December 17 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

Monday, December 18 – Glasgow – Glad Café

Tuesday, December 19 – Manchester – The Carlton Club