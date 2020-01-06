Subscribe
Hear Michael Stipe’s new single, “Drive To The Ocean”

All proceeds go to climate-change campaigners Pathway To Paris

Sam Richards
Credit: Michael Stipe

Following last year’s debut solo effort “Your Capricious Soul”, Michael Stipe has now released a second solo single, “Drive To The Ocean”.

Listen below:

Proceeds from sales of “Drive to the Ocean”, which is available to download exclusively from Stipe’s website, go to benefit climate-focused campaign Pathway To Paris.

Stipe, who turned 60 on January 4, also released an accompanying video message which you can watch below:

Features

