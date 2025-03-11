Matt Berninger has announced details of a new solo album, Get Sunk. The National frontman’s second solo album, following 2020’s Serpentine Prison, it will be released by Book/Concord Records on May 30. You can pre-order the album here.

Advertisement

You can hear “Bonnet Of Pins” from Get Sunk below.

THE APRIL 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT, STARRING LED ZEPPELIN, JASON ISBELL, BRYAN FERRY, MARIANNE FAITHFULL, THE WATERBOYS, DAVID BOWIE, MADDY PRIOR AND MORE, IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW

Beringer worked on the album with engineer and co-writer, Sean O’Brien, in Silverlake, California.

Advertisement

Guests on Get Sunk include Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Julia Laws (Ronboy), Kyle Resnick (The National, Beirut), Garret Lang, Sterling Laws, Booker T Jones, Harrison Whitford, Mike Brewer and The Walkmen’s Walter Martin and Paul Maroon.

Tracklisting for Get Sunk is:

Inland Ocean

No Love

Bonnet of Pins

Frozen Oranges

Breaking Into Acting (feat. Hand Habits)

Nowhere Special

Little by Little

Junk

Silver Jeep (feat. Ronboy)

Times of Difficulty

Berninger will also tour the album, including End Of The Road festival.

May 19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

May 20 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theatre

May 23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

May 24 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 26 – Toronto, ON – Concert Hall

May 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 29 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

May 30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

August 23 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street

August 25 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers

August 26 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

August 27 – London, UK – Troxy

August 28-31 – End Of The Road Festival

August 31 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg

September 1 – Antwerp, Belgium – Olt Rivierenhof

September 2 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre

September 4 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

September 5 – Copehagen, Denmark – Vega

September 6 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall