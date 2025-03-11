Matt Berninger has announced details of a new solo album, Get Sunk. The National frontman’s second solo album, following 2020’s Serpentine Prison, it will be released by Book/Concord Records on May 30. You can pre-order the album here.
You can hear “Bonnet Of Pins” from Get Sunk below.
THE APRIL 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT, STARRING LED ZEPPELIN, JASON ISBELL, BRYAN FERRY, MARIANNE FAITHFULL, THE WATERBOYS, DAVID BOWIE, MADDY PRIOR AND MORE, IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW
Beringer worked on the album with engineer and co-writer, Sean O’Brien, in Silverlake, California.
Guests on Get Sunk include Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Julia Laws (Ronboy), Kyle Resnick (The National, Beirut), Garret Lang, Sterling Laws, Booker T Jones, Harrison Whitford, Mike Brewer and The Walkmen’s Walter Martin and Paul Maroon.
Tracklisting for Get Sunk is:
Inland Ocean
No Love
Bonnet of Pins
Frozen Oranges
Breaking Into Acting (feat. Hand Habits)
Nowhere Special
Little by Little
Junk
Silver Jeep (feat. Ronboy)
Times of Difficulty
Berninger will also tour the album, including End Of The Road festival.
May 19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
May 20 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theatre
May 23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
May 24 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 26 – Toronto, ON – Concert Hall
May 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
May 29 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
May 30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
August 23 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
August 25 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 Galvanizers
August 26 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
August 27 – London, UK – Troxy
August 28-31 – End Of The Road Festival
August 31 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg
September 1 – Antwerp, Belgium – Olt Rivierenhof
September 2 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre
September 4 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
September 5 – Copehagen, Denmark – Vega
September 6 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall