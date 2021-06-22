Hear Low’s new song, “Days Like These”

Low have released a new song, “Days Like These“. You can watch the video for it below.
It’s a preview for their forthcoming album, HEY WHAT, which is released by Sub Pop Records on September 10.
The album is the follow up to Double Negative – voted Uncut’s Album Of The Year 2018.
More recently, the band exclusively covered Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” for Uncut’s Dylan Revisited compilation.
The tracklisting for HEY WHAT is:
White Horses
I Can Wait
All Night
Disappearing
Hey
Days Like These
There’s a Comma After Still
Don’t Walk Away
More
The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)
The band tour UK and Europe next year:
Apr. 25 – Edinburgh, UK – Queen’s Hall
Apr. 26 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
Apr. 27 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Cathedral
Apr. 28 – Brighton, UK – St. George’s Church Brighton
Apr. 29 – London, UK – St. John at Hackney Church
Apr. 30 – Bristol, UK – Trinity
May 02 – Paris, FR – Alhambra
May 03 – Cologne, DE – Kulturkirche Köln
May 04 – Antwerp, BE – TRIX
May 05 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
May 06 – Aarhus, DK – Voxhall
May 07 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
May 09 – Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefährlich
May 10 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg
May 11 – Vienna, AT – Wuk
May 12 – Bologna, IT – Teatro Duse
May 13 – Lausanne, CH- Les Docks
May 14 – Zurich, CH – Mascotte