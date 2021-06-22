Subscribe
Hear Low’s new song, “Days Like These”

It's taken from their new album, HEY WHAT

By Michael Bonner

Low have released a new song, “Days Like These“. You can watch the video for it below.

It’s a preview for their forthcoming album, HEY WHAT, which is released by Sub Pop Records on September 10.

The album is the follow up to Double Negative – voted Uncut’s Album Of The Year 2018.

More recently, the band exclusively covered Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” for Uncut’s Dylan Revisited compilation.

The tracklisting for HEY WHAT is:

White Horses
I Can Wait
All Night
Disappearing
Hey
Days Like These
There’s a Comma After Still
Don’t Walk Away
More
The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)

The band tour UK and Europe next year:

Apr. 25 – Edinburgh, UK – Queen’s Hall
Apr. 26 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
Apr. 27 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Cathedral
Apr. 28 – Brighton, UK – St. George’s Church Brighton
Apr. 29 – London, UK – St. John at Hackney Church
Apr. 30 – Bristol, UK – Trinity
May 02 – Paris, FR – Alhambra
May 03 – Cologne, DE – Kulturkirche Köln
May 04 – Antwerp, BE – TRIX
May 05 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
May 06 – Aarhus, DK – Voxhall
May 07 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
May 09 – Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefährlich
May 10 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg
May 11 – Vienna, AT – Wuk
May 12 – Bologna, IT – Teatro Duse
May 13 – Lausanne, CH- Les Docks
May 14 – Zurich, CH – Mascotte


Features

Graeme Thomson -

Dave Grohl looks back on Nevermind sessions: “Nobody thought Nirvana was going to be huge”

Thirty years after Nevermind transformed Nirvana from adolescent punks to global superstars, Dave Grohl tells us about the album's making, freezing cold rehearsal spaces, road trips with Kurt Cobain, and "Wilson Philips, Mariah Carey and fucking Bon Jovi"
