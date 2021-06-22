Hear Low’s new song, “Days Like These”

Low have released a new song, “Days Like These“. You can watch the video for it below.

It’s a preview for their forthcoming album, HEY WHAT, which is released by Sub Pop Records on September 10.

Advertisement

The album is the follow up to Double Negative – voted Uncut’s Album Of The Year 2018.

More recently, the band exclusively covered Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” for Uncut’s Dylan Revisited compilation.

The tracklisting for HEY WHAT is:

White Horses

I Can Wait

All Night

Disappearing

Hey

Days Like These

There’s a Comma After Still

Don’t Walk Away

More

The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)

The band tour UK and Europe next year:

Apr. 25 – Edinburgh, UK – Queen’s Hall

Apr. 26 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Apr. 27 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Cathedral

Apr. 28 – Brighton, UK – St. George’s Church Brighton

Apr. 29 – London, UK – St. John at Hackney Church

Apr. 30 – Bristol, UK – Trinity

May 02 – Paris, FR – Alhambra

May 03 – Cologne, DE – Kulturkirche Köln

May 04 – Antwerp, BE – TRIX

May 05 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

May 06 – Aarhus, DK – Voxhall

May 07 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

May 09 – Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefährlich

May 10 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg

May 11 – Vienna, AT – Wuk

May 12 – Bologna, IT – Teatro Duse

May 13 – Lausanne, CH- Les Docks

May 14 – Zurich, CH – Mascotte