Hear “Love Farewell” from Jake Xerxes Fussell’s new album, Good And Green Again

Jake Xerxes Fussell has released “Love Farewell” – a song taken from his new studio album, Good And Green Again.
Fussell’s fourth album, Good And Green Again has been produced by James Elkington and features guest players including Casey Toll, Libby Rodenbough, Joe Westerlund and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. It’s released on January 21 on Paradise Of Bachelors.
You can hear “Love Farewell” below:
The tracklisting for Good And Green Again is:
Love Farewell
Carriebelle
Breast of Glass
Frolic
Rolling Mills Are Burning Down
What Did the Hen Duck Say to the Drake?
The Golden Willow Tree
In Florida
Washington