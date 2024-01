It’s taken from their new studio album, A LA SALA

NEIL YOUNG IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Khruangbin have announced details of A LA SALA or “To the Room” in Spanish — the band’s fourth studio album and first LP in four years released on April 5 by Dead Oceans.

Advertisement

The album is available pre-order here.

Ahead of this, they’ve released a new single, “A Love International“, which you can hear below.



The tracklist for A LA SALA is:



Fifteen Fifty-Three

May Ninth

Ada Jean

4.Farolim de Felgueiras

Pon Pón

Todavía Viva

Juegos y Nubes

Hold Me Up (Thank You)

Caja de la Sala

Three From Two

A Love International

Les Petits Gris