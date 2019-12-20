Subscribe
Hear Karen Dalton’s version of Billie Holiday’s “God Bless The Child”

From a new six-disc box set due in March

Sam Richards

A new 3xLP + 3xCD box set, The Karen Dalton Archives, will be released in March 2020 on Megaphone.

It features three hours of the folk singer’s recordings from the early 1960s, including the 1962 live album Cotton Eyed Joe and the 1963 home-recorded album Green Rocky Road for the first time on vinyl.

The package also includes a 56-page 12” book featuring the testimonies of friends and reproductions of Dalton’s own archives of music, photos and words.

Hear Karen Dalton’s version of Billie Holiday’s “God Bless The Child” below:

Features

