Hear Joni Mitchell’s “Help Me” demo

Joni Mitchell has shared a demo of “Help Me” from her upcoming Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) box set.

ORDER NOW: Tom Waits is on the cover of the latest UNCUT

Featuring a mix of previously unheard demos, early and alternate versions and live performances from the period covering 1972’s For The Roses, 1974’s Court And Spark, and 1975’s The Hissing Of Summer Lawns, the box set is released on October 6, 2023 by Rhino as 5xCD, Digital and 4xLP versions.

Advertisement

The tracklisting is:

CD ONE:

Graham Nash David Crosby Session

Wally Heider Studios, Hollywood, CA, December 13, 1971

01 “Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire”

02 “For The Roses”

For The Roses Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, late 1971 / early 1972

03 “Banquet”

04 “Lesson In Survival”

05 “Like Veils Said Lorraine”

06 “See You Sometime”

Advertisement

Live At Carnegie Hall

New York City, NY, February 23, 1972

07 “This Flight Tonight”

08 “Electricity”

09 “Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire”

10 “Big Yellow Taxi”

11 “Blue”

12 “For Free”

13 “Banquet”

14 “All I Want”

15 “Intro to A Case Of You”

16 “A Case Of You”

17 “Intro To Carey”

18 “Carey”

19 “Lesson In Survival”

20 “Woodstock”

21 “Intro To You Turn Me On I’m A Radio”

22 “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio”

23 “Intro To For The Roses”

24 “For The Roses”

CD TWO:

Live At Carnegie Hall [continued]

New York City, NY, February 23, 1972

01 “Both Sides Now”

02 “My Old Man”

03 “Intro To The Circle Game”

04 “The Circle Game”

For The Roses Early Sessions

Wally Heider Studios, Hollywood, CA, April 16-21, 1972

05 “Medley: Bony Moronie/Summertime Blues/You Never Can Tell” (with James Taylor)

06 “Electricity” (with James Taylor)

07 “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio (with Neil Young & The Stray Gators)

08 “See You Sometime” (early version with bass & drums)

09 “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio” (early version with bass & drums)

Live At The Royal Festival Hall

London, England, May 5, 1972

10 “Intro To Judgement Of The Moon And Stars” (Ludwig’s Tune)

11 “Judgement Of The Moon And Stars” (Ludwig’s Tune)

For The Roses Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, July – August, 1972

12 “Blonde In The Bleachers” (alternate guitar mix)

13 “Let The Wind Carry Me” (piano/vocal mix)

14 “Barangrill” (guitar/vocal mix)

15 “Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire” (sax guide vocal)

16 “Sunrise Raga”

17 “Twisted” (early alternate version)

James Bay Benefit Concert

Paul Sauvé Arena, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, April 15, 1973

18 “Intro To Big Yellow Taxi”

19 “Big Yellow Taxi”

CD THREE:

Court And Spark Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1973

01 Piano Suite:

“Down To You”

“Court And Spark”

“Car On A Hill”

“Down To You”

02 “People’s Parties”

03 “Help Me”

04 “Just Like This Train”

05 “Raised On Robbery”

06 “Trouble Child”

Wild Tales [Graham Nash] Session

Rudy Records Studios, San Francisco, CA, August 25, 1973

07 “Raised On Robbery” (early working version)

08 “Raised On Robbery” (with Neil Young & The Santa Monica Flyers)

Court And Spark Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, September – October, 1973

09 “People’s Parties” (early alternate take)

10 “Trouble Child” (early alternate take)

11 “Car On A Hill” (early alternate take)

12 “Down To You” (alternate version)

13 “The Same Situation” (alt vocal/piano mix)

14 “Bonderia”

Live At Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Los Angeles, CA, March 3, 1974

15 “Introduction”

16 “This Flight Tonight” (with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express)

17 “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio” (with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express)

18 “Free Man In Paris” (with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express)

19 “The Same Situation” (with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express)

20 “Just Like This Train” (with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express)

CD FOUR:

Live At Dorothy Chandler Pavilion [cont.]

Los Angeles, CA, March 3, 1974

01 “Rainy Night House” (with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express)

02 “Woodstock” (with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express)

03 “Cactus Tree”

04 “Big Yellow Taxi”

05 “Intro To People’s Parties”

06 “People’s Parties”

07 “All I Want”

08 “A Case Of You”

09 “Intro To For The Roses”

10 “For The Roses”

11 “Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire” (with Tom Scott)

12 “Blue”

13 “For Free” (with Tom Scott)

14 “Trouble Child” (with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express)

15 “Help Me” (with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express)

16 “Car On A Hill” (with Tom Scott & The L.A. Express)

CD FIVE:

Live At New Victoria Theatre

London, England, April 22, 1974

01 “Intro To Jericho”

02 “Jericho”

Live At Wembley Stadium

London, England, September 14, 1974

03 “Woman Of Heart And Mind”

The Hissing Of Summer Lawns Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1975

04 “In France They Kiss On Main Street”

05 “Edith And The Kingpin”

06 “Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow”

07 “Shades Of Scarlet Conquering”

08 “The Boho Dance”

09 “Harry’s House”

10 “Dreamland”

The Hissing Of Summer Lawns Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1975

11 “In France They Kiss On Main Street” (alternate version)

12 “The Jungle Line” (guitar/alternate vocal)

13 “Edith And The Kingpin” (alternate version)

14 “Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow” (alternate version)

15 “Shades Of Scarlet Conquering” (alternate version)

16 “The Boho Dance” (alternate version)

17 “Dreamland” (early alternate band version)