Hear Johnny Marr’s new single, “Spirit, Power And Soul”

Johnny Marr returns with new music. “Spirit, Power And Soul” is the first taster from his forthcoming double album and fourth solo full length record, titled Fever Dreams Pts 1-4.

“Spirit, Power And Soul is a kind of mission statement,” says Marr. “I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words… an electro soul anthem.”

The Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP will be released digitally, and on limited edition 12” silver vinyl via BMG from October 15th. Pre-order by clicking here. The double album release date, and more details, are soon to be announced.

The full tracklisting for The Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP is:

Spirit, Power And Soul

Receiver

All These Days

Ariel

Marr is also due to play the following UK shows:

September 20 – Leeds, Stylus

September 21 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

September 23 – London, Electric Ballroom

September 25 – Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (supporting The Courteeners)