Hear John Mayall’s new track, featuring Todd Rundgren

"That’s What Love Will Make You Do" is from the upcoming album Nobody Told Me

Veteran blues guitarist John Mayall will release a new album called Nobody Told Me through Forty Below Records on February 22.

Hear the latest track from it, a version of Little Milton’s “That’s What Love Will Make You Do” featuring Todd Rundgren, below:

“When I was 18, one of the greatest influences in my musical life was John Mayall’s Bluebreakers,” says Rundgren. “Some 50 years later, it is one of the most memorable experiences I’ve ever had as a guitarist – to be a Bluesbreaker, if only for a moment.”

Adds Mayall: “I’m really thrilled that Todd wanted to put his distinctive guitar licks on this song. It really kicks it into high gear, doesn’t it…”

Peruse the full tracklisting for Nobody Told Me below:

1. What Have I Done Wrong FT Joe Bonamassa

2. The Moon Is Full FT Larry McCray

3. Evil And Here To Stay FT Alex Lifeson

4. That’s What Love Will Make You Do FT Todd Rundgren

5. Distant Lonesome Train FT Carolyn Wonderland

6. Delta Hurricane FT Joe Bonamassa

7. The Hurt Inside FT Larry McCray

8. It’s So Tough FT Stevan Van Zandt

9. Like It Like You Do FTCarolyn Wonderland

10. Nobody Told Me FT Carolyn Wonderland

