Hear Gruff Rhys’ musical tribute to the NHS

"No Profit In Pain" is his pointed contribution to the health service's 70th anniversary

As part of the NHS’s 70th anniversary celebrations, Gruff Rhys has been commissioned by National Theatre Wales to write a song for their NHS70 Festival.

Hear the result, “No Profit In Pain”, below:

The song is not taken from Rhys’ recent album Babelsberg and is only available for streaming and download.

Speaking to Uncut, Rhys described “No Profit In Pain” as both an “anti-privatisation song” and “a personal tribute”. “I was born in an NHS hospital and every aspect of my life and family has been deeply connected to the NHS,” he added.

