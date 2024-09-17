Hear Father John Misty’s epic new track, “Screamland”

Josh Tillman has released a new track, “Screamland“, which is taken from Father John Misty‘s upcoming new album, Mahashmashana, which will be released on November 22 in the UK & Europe via Bella Union and Sub Pop for the rest world.

“Screamland” features Alan Sparhawk from Low on guitar and a striking string arrangement written by Drew Erickson. Watch the official “Screamland” video directed by Estefania Kröl below.

The tracklisting for Mahashmashana is:

Mahashmashana

She Cleans Up

Josh Tillman and The Accidental Dose

Mental Health

Screamland

Being You

I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All

Summer’s Gone

The album is available to pre-order here.

Mahashmashana has been produced by Josh Tillman and Drew Erickson and executive produced by Jonathan Wilson.