Hear Father John Misty’s epic new track, “Screamland”

It's from Josh Tillman's upcoming album, Mahashmashana

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Brent Goldman

Josh Tillman has released a new track, “Screamland“, which is taken from Father John Misty‘s upcoming new album, Mahashmashana, which will be released on November 22 in the UK & Europe via Bella Union and Sub Pop for the rest world. 

“Screamland” features Alan Sparhawk from Low on guitar and a striking string arrangement written by Drew Erickson. Watch the official “Screamland” video directed by Estefania Kröl below.

The tracklisting for Mahashmashana is:

Mahashmashana

She Cleans Up

Josh Tillman and The Accidental Dose

Mental Health

Screamland

Being You

I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All

Summer’s Gone

The album is available to pre-order here.

Mahashmashana has been produced by Josh Tillman and Drew Erickson and executive produced by Jonathan Wilson.

