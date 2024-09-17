Hear Father John Misty’s epic new track, “Screamland”

Josh Tillman has released a new track, “Screamland“, which is taken from Father John Misty‘s upcoming new album, Mahashmashana, which will be released on November 22 in the UK & Europe via Bella Union and Sub Pop for the rest world.
“Screamland” features Alan Sparhawk from Low on guitar and a striking string arrangement written by Drew Erickson. Watch the official “Screamland” video directed by Estefania Kröl below.
The tracklisting for Mahashmashana is:
Mahashmashana
She Cleans Up
Josh Tillman and The Accidental Dose
Mental Health
Screamland
Being You
I Guess Time Makes Fools of Us All
Summer’s Gone
The album is available to pre-order here.
Mahashmashana has been produced by Josh Tillman and Drew Erickson and executive produced by Jonathan Wilson.