Elvis Costello has today released a new single called “No Flag”.

It was recorded in February at Finland’s Suomenlinnan Studio, a twenty-minute ferry ride from downtown Helsinki. Costello is listed as playing all instruments – mouth, drum, Fender Jazzmaster, Hammond Organ and bass. Listen below:

Advertisement

Asked about the choice of recording location, Costello explains, “I wanted to go somewhere nobody knew me. So, this is ‘The Helsinki Sound.’”