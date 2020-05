Dion’s new album Blues With Friends will be released on Friday June 5 via Keeping The Blues Alive Records.

It features an impressive array of guests, including Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, Paul Simon, Jeff Beck, Billy Gibbons and many more.

Following the release of “Blues Comin’ On” last week, you can now hear another single from it – “Hymn To Him”, featuring Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa – below:

Blues With Friends is available for pre-order from here.