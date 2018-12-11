Hear David Byrne’s American Utopia live EP

Features six songs recorded at New York's King's Theatre in September

David Byrne has today released six tracks recorded live on his acclaimed American Utopia tour at New York’s Kings Theatre in September.

They have been issued as a standalone EP called “…The Best Live Show of All Time” — NME (yes, that really is the title) as well as being added to the Deluxe Edition of American Utopia, which you can hear below:

