Hear Danny Paul Grody’s meditative new track, “Light Blooms”

Uncut is proud to present new music by Danny Paul Grody. The Californian guitarist returns with “Light Blooms“, from his forthcoming album, Arc Of Day.

Formerly a member of post-rockers Tarentel, Grody’s solo albums pushed away from Primitive American tradition towards something more meditative; Arc Of Day, Grody’s first new music since Furniture Music II in 2021, finds him exploring ambient and minimalist zones.

He’s accompanied by Rich Douthit (percussion), Jonathan Sielaff (clarinet) and Trevor Montgomery (bass), who provide discrete texture to Grody’s exploratory playing.

Arc Of Day is released on June 16 by Three Lobed Recordings. You can pre-order a copy here by clicking here.