Hear Cass McCombs’ new single, “Estrella”

Plus watch him perform a stripped-down version at the Dutch National Railway Museum

Cass McCombs has unveiled the latest single from his upcoming album Tip Of The Sphere, due out February 8 on Anti-.

Hear “Estrella” below:

Scroll down to watch him perform stripped-down versions of “Estrella” and previous single “Sleeping Volcanoes”, captured at the Dutch National Railway Museum during his recent stopover to play Le Guess Who? festival in Utrecht:

