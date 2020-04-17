Hear Bon Iver’s new single, “PDLIF (Please Don’t Live In Fear)”

Bon Iver have released a new single called “PDLIF (Please Don’t Live In Fear)”, in order to support health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

100% of proceeds from “PDLIF” will go to Direct Relief, the humanitarian aid organisation coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofits, and businesses to deliver personal protective equipment to responders across the US and the world.

Listen below:

“PDLIF” was produced by Justin Vernon, Jim-E Stack, and BJ Burton. The song stems from a sample of Alabaster dePlume’s “Visit Croatia” and additional musicians include Kacy Hill (vocals), Joseph K Rainey, Sr. (vocals), Eli Teplin (piano), Devin Hoffman (bass), and Rob Moose (string arrangements, piano).