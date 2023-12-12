Hear Bob Marley’s rare “Selassie Is The Chapel”

Bob Marley’s 1968 recording “Selassie Is The Chapel” has been reissued via his original label, JAD Records, on 7″ and streaming platforms.

You can hear the track below.

The single is taken from Marley’s JAD Records catalogue, after Marley had been discovered in Jamaica by Johnny Nash and JAD co-founder Danny Sims.

The lyrics were written by Mortimer Planno, who played a huge part in shaping Marley’s involvement in the Rastafarian religion and who met Haile Selassie when the former Emperor of Ethiopia visited Jamaica in 1966.