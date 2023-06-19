Hear Bob Dylan cover Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic” live

Bob Dylan covered Van Morrison‘s 1970 song “Into The Mystic” live last week.

Dylan, who is currently in Europe on his Rough And Rowdy Ways World Tour, performed the Moondance track on Thursday, June 15 at Plaza de Toros in Alicante, Spain.

Dylan has previously included a number of covers into his setlists for the Rough And Rowdy Ways tour – including the Grateful Dead‘s “Brokedown Palace”, “Friend Of The Devil’ and “Truckin'”, Jerry Lee Lewis‘s “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” and The Crickets‘ “Not Fade Away”.

Although this is the first time he’s covered Van Morrison on this current tour, Dylan has form in this department. As well as solo renditions of “Tupelo Honey” in 1984 and “Carrying A Torch” in 2002, Dylan and Van performed “Crazy Love”, “Foreign Window”, “One Irish Rover” and “And It Stoned Me” on the Philopappos (The Hill Of The Muses), Athens, broadcast in the programme Arena: One Irish Rover Van Morrison in Performance.

Speaking to Uncut, Van recalled, “I have a really good memory of the time Bob and I were out near the Acropolis in Athens . It was being filmed for Arena, in June 1989 and Bob happened to be touring Greece at that time. So it was just a very spontaneous, spur-of-the-moment thing for us to get together. I’d been telling the filmmakers about having been to Greece before and going to the Hill Of The Muses, so I’d suggested that Bob and I go up and do something. It was all very easy-going. Bob was so great to be around, very relaxed and amenable. He’s always been that way with me. We had a great time playing up there.”