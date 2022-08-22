Hear Bitchin Bajas’ new track, “Amorpha”

Bitchin Bajas are back, with their first new album since 2017’s Bajas Fresh.

Bitchin Bajas – aka Cooper Crain, Rob Frye and Dan Quinlivan – release Bajascillators on 2xLP and cassette September 2 by Drag City. You can watch the video for “Amorpha”, from the album, below.

The band have also announced a run of American dates:

Oct.12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater *

Oct.13 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom

Oct.14 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox

Oct.15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Promises *

Oct.16 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation *

*visuals by Nick Ciontea

Nov.29 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

Nov.30 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

Dec.1 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Baby G’s

Dec.3 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Dec.4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Dec.5 – Baltimore, MD @ Normal’s Books and Records

Dec.6 – Dec.7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle presented by Arvs Nova Workshop

Dec.8 – Washington DC @ Rhizome

Dec.9 – Durham, NC @ Shadowbox Studio

Dec.10 – Asheville, NC @ Revolve Sound

Dec.11 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

Dec.12 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

Dec.14 – St. Louis, MO @ Sink Hole