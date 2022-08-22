Subscribe
Hear Bitchin Bajas’ new track, “Amorpha”

It's taken from their new album, Bajascillators

By Michael Bonner
Photo courtesy of Bitchin Bajas

Bitchin Bajas are back, with their first new album since 2017’s Bajas Fresh.

Bitchin Bajas – aka Cooper Crain, Rob Frye and Dan Quinlivan – release Bajascillators on 2xLP and cassette September 2 by Drag City. You can watch the video for “Amorpha”, from the album, below.

The band have also announced a run of American dates:

Oct.12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater *
Oct.13 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom
Oct.14 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox
Oct.15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Promises *
Oct.16 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation *

*visuals by Nick Ciontea

Nov.29 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
Nov.30 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
Dec.1 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Baby G’s
Dec.3 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
Dec.4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
Dec.5 – Baltimore, MD @ Normal’s Books and Records
Dec.6 – Dec.7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle presented by Arvs Nova Workshop
Dec.8 – Washington DC @ Rhizome
Dec.9 – Durham, NC @ Shadowbox Studio
Dec.10 – Asheville, NC @ Revolve Sound
Dec.11 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
Dec.12 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
Dec.14 – St. Louis, MO @ Sink Hole

