Hear ANOHNI’s new track, “It Must Change”

ANOHNI and the Johnsons have announced details of a new studio album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross. The album is released on July 7 on Rough Trade and Secretly Canadian.

Ahead of the release, ANOHNI and the Johnsons have shared a lead single, “It Must Change”.

ORDER NOW: Nick Drake is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Advertisement

Her first LP since 2016’s HOPELESSNESS, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross is ANOHNI’s sixth studio album. It’s been produced by Jimmy Hogarth.

The video, starring British social justice activist Munroe Bergdorf, is directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard.

The tracklisting for My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross is:

It Must Change

Go Ahead

Sliver Of Ice

Can’t

Scapegoat

It’s My Fault

Rest

There Wasn’t Enough

Why Am I Alive Now?

You Be Free