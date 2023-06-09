Hear Allison Russell’s new track, “The Returner”

Allison Russell returns with a new album, The Returner. She’s shared the title track, which you can hear below.

The follow up to her debut, Outside Child, The Returner will be released on September 8 2023, via Fantasy Records, and is available to pre-order here.

The Returner was written and co-produced by Russell along with dim star (her partner JT Nero and Drew Lindsay) and was recorded during December 2022 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, CA. It features Russell’s “Rainbow Coalition” band of all female musicians along with special guest appearances from Wendy & Lisa and Brandi Carlile.

Says Russell, “My goal with The Returner – sonically, poetically, and spiritually – is a radical reclamation of the present tense, a real time union of body, mind, and soul. This album is a much deeper articulation of rhythm, groove, and syncopation. Groove as it heralds the self back into the body, groove as it celebrates sensual and sexual agency and flowering, groove as an urgent call to action and political activism.

In just a word, it’s funkier. But as is the history of anything funky, it’s never just a party. It is a multiverse of energies that merges the celebration and the battle cry. For while an embrace of the present tense is a celebration, it is equally an unquestioning leap into battle – cultural, political, environmental.”

The tracklisting for The Returner is:

Springtime

The Returner

All Without Within

Demons

Eve Was Black

Stay Right Here

Shadowlands

Rag Child

Snake Life

Requiem