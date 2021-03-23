Hear a new Alan Vega single, “Fist”

Sacred Bones will release the ‘lost’ Alan Vega album Mutator on April 23.

The tracks were recorded by the Suicide co-founder with Liz Lamere – later to become his wife – in the mid-’90s. They were recently completed for release by Lamere and another regular Vega collaborator, Jared Artaud. Listen to “Fist” below:

“Alan Vega was an architect of sound,” says Jared Artaud. “‘Fist’ reveals the album’s archetypal sonic framework of balancing intensity with calm. Music you can meditate to or blast during a protest march. Vega was a champion of the underdog. His lyrics inspire strength for the individual to rise up and destroy those destroying us. ‘Fist’ sets Mutator into motion with Vega’s ‘no notes’ mantra and blistering poetic truths that balance a dark vision with hope.”

