Hawkwind unveil 11-disc 50th anniversary edition of Space Ritual

Hawkwind have shared details of the 50th anniversary reissue of their thunderous 1973 live album Space Ritual, to be released by Cherry Red on September 29.

A Super Deluxe 10CD/Blu-Ray Edition includes a new remaster of the original album, along with new mixes of all three complete concerts recorded on the tour at Liverpool Stadium, Sunderland Locarno and Brixton Sundown, all mixed by Stephen W Tayler.

The set comes with a region-free Blu-Ray disc featuring a 5.1 Surround Sound mix of the album, plus a 68-page illustrated book with new essay and a reproduction of the rare Space Ritual poster-format tour programme.

Space Ritual will also be available in 2CD and double transparent vinyl editions. View complete tracklistings and pre-order here.

To celebrate, Hawkwind will play London’s Royal Albert Hall on release day (September 29) – tickets here.