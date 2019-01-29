Green Man festival reveals first names for 2019

Father John Misty, Sharon Van Etten, Idles, Stereolab, Four Tet and many more

Green Man has unveiled its first tranche of acts for this year’s festival, taking place in the Brecon Beacons on August 15-18.

Father John Misty, Sharon Van Etten, Idles, Stereolab and a live set from Four Tet are among the headline attractions.

Further down the bill you can find a host of Uncut favourites, including Big Thief, Richard Thompson, Khruangbin, The Comet Is Coming, Hen Ogledd, Aldous Harding, Gwenno, Julia Jacklin, A Certain Ratio, Stealing Sheep, Anna St Louis and many more.

For the full line-up and ticket info, visit the official Green Man site.

