The Good, The Bad & The Queen announce UK tour

Damon Albarn and crew set sail around the country in April

The Good, The Bad & The Queen have announced a UK tour for April.

Damon Albarn, Paul Simonon, Tony Allen and Simon Tong will play six British dates starting at Norwich UEA on April 12. See the full list of GBQ tourdates below:

12th April NORWICH, The LCR – UEA

13th April CARDIFF University, Great Hall

15th April SHEFFIELD, Octagon Centre

16th April MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

18th April LIVERPOOL, Eventim Olympia

19th April LONDON, The London Palladium

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday (December 20). For ticket information, visit The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s official site.

You can read an interview with Paul Simonon in the latest issue of Uncut, in shops on Thursday.

