Watch Genesis perform Misunderstanding for the first time in 37 years

They hadn't played the track since their Mama tour in 1984

By Tom Skinner
Genesis
Genesis performing at The SSE Hydro on October 07, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns.

Genesis performed “Misunderstanding” for the first time in 37 years earlier this week – you can check out the footage below.

Phil Collins and co. dusted off the 1980 single – which appears on the group’s 10th studio album, Duke – during a concert at Chicago’s United Center on Monday (November 15). It was the first show on the Last Domino? tour’s US leg.

As Rolling Stone notes, Genesis hadn’t played the track since their Mama tour in 1984 before incorporating a segment of it into a live medley in 1988. Collins also made it a part of his solo gig setlists in 2004.

The recent revival of “Misunderstanding” came after an acoustic section of the band’s Chicago show, according to Setlist.FM. Tune in here:

Last month Genesis were forced to postpone their remaining UK appearances for 2021 “due to positive COVID19 tests within the band”. It was subsequently confirmed that the group will return to fulfil the London dates in March 2022.

Genesis’ full schedule is as follows:

NOVEMBER 2021
18 – Washington DC, Capitol One Arena
20 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center
22 – Montreal, Centre Ball
25 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
27 – Buffalo, Keybank Center
29 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
30 – Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Field

DECEMBER 2021
2 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
5 – New York, Madison Square Garden
8 – Columbus, Nationwide Arena
10 – Belmont Park, UBS Arena
13 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

MARCH 2022
24 – London, The O2
25 – London, The O2
26 – London, The O2

The Last Domino? tour, which kicked off in Birmingham on September 20, marks Genesis’ first live shows in 14 years. Ahead of the UK leg beginning, Phil Collins ruled out any further dates, saying these will be the last Genesis shows ever.

